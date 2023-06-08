Drink of the Week: Maggie’s Thierry’s Lemon & Berries

This week's featured drink is Maggie's Thierry's Lemon & Berries.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

If I were to ask you what you look for in a summer cocktail, I’d imagine I’d get a fair amount of widespread answers. But, I’d also imagine there would be some consistencies that would bubble to the top. The top responses might range from bubbly to citrusy to fruity to maybe even light and easy drinking. If you agree on any of those, or, more specifically, all of them, then you should pay attention to this week’s feature.

Each of those boxes gets checked in this drink. The smell that hits you is like a blast of fun. Like you’re getting ready to jump into one of those ball pits and disappear into a sea of color only to leave one foot with a dangling sock exposed while giggling hysterically … well, that feeling without all the annoying kids jumping around you to kill the vibe.

The fun is started with a muddling of fresh raspberries before mixing it up with Meyer lemon vodka and elderflower liqueur. That is strained into a glass then topped off with Prosecco and garnishes of lemon peel and cherry.

The bubbly Prosecco is the first to hit your lips, and then the fruit combination gets a bounce on the taste bud trampoline before giving way to the slight earthiness of the elderflower liqueur. Every item here is like a domino line – perfectly leaning on the other, all in great harmony, until the last one falls and you’re left with nothing but a smile and an urge to put them all back in place and do it again.

The lines on this drink are super clean. Nothing gets super freaky or surprises you – it’s just the perfect compliment to summer evening or whenever you want your summer adventure to begin. Actually, you may want it to start the adventure right here.

Maggie’s Restaurant and Bar is located within the Desolation Hotel at 933 Poplar St. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit desolationhotel.com or reach the restaurant by phone at 530-725-0118.