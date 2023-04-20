Drink of the Week: McP’s Taphouse’s The Shamrock

This week's featured drink is McP's Taphouse The Shamrock.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

This week’s feature brings you a brand spanking new cocktail offering from McP’s. So brand new in fact, that it didn’t even have a name until I left the tasting. So, if the name changes a bit between the time you read this until the time you order, you’ve been warned.

While the drink is new to the menu, it definitely has the feels of an old friend that’s on standby anytime you need them. The first smell even gives off good-for-you type vibes, which makes it even more inviting. The fun at the party consists of Jameson Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sweet and sour mix, then garnished with a slice of both lemon and lime and a sprig of rosemary.

The citrus from the sweet and sour (and fresh fruit) is the first to knock around your taste buds. Then before you know it, the whiskey drops in from the top rope — it doesn’t smack you over the head, though. That’s because the dynamic flavor duo of whiskey and peach dance together so well, it allows the citrus to bow out ever so gracefully leaving a super clean finish on the tongue.

I know many people look at sweet and sour with a side eye — usually because of a bad margarita experience — but don’t let that experience push you away from this drink. The sweetness yields just enough across the board to keep the other flavors honest, so there’s never a moment where you feel it pushes into the danger zone.

Everything acts as a counterbalance to one another, making this a great (and smooth) drinking experience, especially as the weather begins to heat up and cravings for those light and summery-style cocktails start to creep in.

McP’s Taphouse Grill is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd A in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and drink information visit them online at mcpstahoe.net or by phone at 530-542-4435.