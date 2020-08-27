Drink of the Week: Naked Fish’s Season Pass

Naked Fish's Season Pass

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If 2020 were participating in a school yard pick for teams, it would either be the very last pick, or, most likely, sent packing back to corner of the wall ball courts where everybody could avoid it all together. So, thinking about the name of this week’s drink, I think we all might be on board to take a season pass and go directly to 2021.

But, since we don’t own a DeLorean, we’ll have to settle for just the cocktail with the same name. Which, all things considered, isn’t the worst thing that can happen. It’s a lot better than say, flesh eating wild hogs. If that becomes a thing before the end of this year, I am so going into a cocoon and waiting for next spring.

Enough about what-ifs, let’s talk about the cocktail. The ingredients here consist of local Frey Ranch gin, Campari, lemon, lavender bitters, blackberries and local HalleluYah honey. All of those amount to having more going on in the taste department than the complex plot of “Inception.”

At first, the blackberry rides in with a nice introduction. Then, the gin mellows it out with a little earthy dryness but dissipates quickly. After that, the citrus party arrives and the lemon adds a tartness, but also gets tamed with the lavender bitters. All of that gets wrapped into a nice bow when the blackberries turn up again and the gin makes an encore appearance.

Needless to say, there’s a lot going in in this drink. While the flavors have a complexity, the drinking does not. It’s smooth and causes no ripples on the way down. The aftertaste is bright with no heavy anchor weighing you down.

It’s a nice change of pace if you’re always rocking bolder tasting cocktails and don’t want something too sweet. Speaking of change of pace, where’s Doc Brown when you need him? Let’s get this year up to 88 already. Bring on the snow.

The Naked Fish is located at 3940 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and other information, visit them online at thenakedfish.com or give them a call at 530-541-3474.