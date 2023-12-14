Drink of the Week: Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary’s Coffee Negroni

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Writing a drink column for over five years really helps you to appreciate when you come across something truly unique. Enter Noel’s. This classic craft cocktail bar (coffee house by day) takes its French and Brazilian influences and meshes them with classic and original cocktails with impeccable flair – such as the case with this week’s feature.

Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary’s Coffee Negroni Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The negroni is typically a three-ingredient drink. Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, and their house-blended vermouth would usually be the culprits, but the addition of aperol helps to tone down some of the bitter notes of the Campari.

Those ingredients are combined and then aged five to six weeks in a wooden barrel. The aging process allows the alcohol and wood to exchange numbers, helping to round off the edges of the spirits and make the negroni more approachable – kind of like telling a toddler to go sit in time out.

When ready, an ice block is tossed into a glass which gets a fresh slice of squeezed orange slid around the rim, then placed under a filter that contains a fine ground Brazilian bean coffee (from local Bare Roots Coffee). After a stir, the negroni gets poured into the filter creating a pour-over effect that allows a fast and cold infusion as it filters it’s way into the glass … so you can see what I mean when I say unique.

It’s no joke when I say that this is one of the better tasting cocktails I’ve ever had. Often times, coffee infused cocktails are coffee forward and still leave you with a little bitterness. Here, the pour over strips everything back and only allows the essence of the coffee flavor to wrap itself around the negroni, creating an ultra clean and flavorful marriage of the coffee and the cocktail.

The negroni itself is insanely well balanced – a little sweet, little fruity, little herb-y – all of which get balanced out by the coffee notes. With a mouth feel that hits like a river of velvet, this drink experience is a must try.

Noel’s starts its apothecary side at 6 p.m. every day. Just look for the green light and if it’s on, I’d definitely recommend a seat.

Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary is located at 31 U.S. 50 #102 in Stateline. For reservations and menu information visit them online at noelcoffee.com or reach them by phone at 775-310-6635.