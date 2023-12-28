Drink of the Week: Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary’s Espresso Martini

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Over the years, espresso martinis have garnered quite the following. While not technically a true martini (it doesn’t contain gin or vermouth), that doesn’t stop the cocktail from giving off martini vibes and catering to its audience. If you’re part of this libation’s following, or if you’ve just tipped your toe in the water once or twice, you really need to check out this iteration from Noel’s.

Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary’s Espresso Martini. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The base spirit they’re working with is Tahoe Blue vodka. It is combined with Mr. Black cold brew coffee liqueur, Demerara sugar, salt water, and grandma’s secret espresso blend. What makes it a secret? If you know anything about espresso, once it’s made, it immediately starts to lose life. This blend helps to prolong its life so that it maximizes the espresso experience in every cocktail.

Demerara is a raw sugar that adds in subtle notes of toffee so you can see how this drink really builds in layers of flavor. The few drops of the saline solution amps up all the ingredients, while saddling the sweetness of the sugar.

Once poured, the drink separates, holding the foam and the top while an orange peel garnish is added and if you’re big on first impressions, this will certainly leave one. For as much depth and complexity it offers, it’s as smooth and clean as a cocktail gets. The froth adds a cloud-like mouth feel and the coffee flavor is pronounced throughout, but never in a bitter fashion – just the clean notes from everything you love about the taste of coffee.

It’s easy to see why this is one of Noel’s best sellers and if I had to rank my all time favorite espresso martinis, this would definitely be towards the top. If you’re out and about this New Year’s Eve and you need that little extra boost to get you through to midnight, this might be the ticket. Cheers to 2024!

Noel’s Coffee & Apothecary is located at 31 U.S. 50 #102 in Stateline. For reservations and menu information visit them online at noelcoffee.com or reach them by phone at 775-310-6635.