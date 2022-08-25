Drink of the Week: Park Prime Steakhouse’s Guns and Rosemary

This week's featured drink is Park Prime Steakhouse’s Guns and Rosemary.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

I love it when cocktail names are a play on words. I especially love it when they involve music, so this week’s feature had a special place in my heart before I even tasted it. After tasting, I can tell you it absolutely lives up to its rock and roll name. And just for fun, let’s see how many GNR references I can squeeze in.

You don’t have to use your illusion with this drink – you can tell by look and smell alone what you’re in for. Templeton rye whiskey is combined with a house-made simple syrup (infused with ginger and rosemary) and lemon juice. That gets a nice shake and then poured over rocks with a sprig of rosemary for garnish.

Out of the gates it drinks like welcome to the jungle just started playing on your taste buds. But, if you have a little patience, all of those flavors start to marry together quite nicely. The whiskey flavor is there, but it is toned down so well by the lemon, ginger, and rosemary, that you do not get any harshness from the spirit at all – just flavor. The finish is paradise city – super smooth and refreshing – making this a great cocktail to enjoy in the dog days of summer.

This drink is actually an iteration of a previous cocktail that substituted ginger beer for the ginger in the simple syrup. If you tried that version before, don’t cry because it’s no longer available, this version is much deeper in flavor. The carbonation doesn’t get in the way of the ginger flavor. It lets it sink more into the backdrop, which allows for the rest of the ingredients to hold hands a little easier.

Being a whiskey lover, this drink easily debuts high on the charts for me. If it wasn’t for my inner civil war with a few longtime favorites, it might even hit the top 10. Highly recommend.

If you were keeping track of the music references, did you find all six?

Park Prime Steakhouse is located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 50 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/park-prime-steakhouse or give them a call at 775-589-7680.