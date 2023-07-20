Drink of the Week: Rosewood Tahoe’s Hibiscus Rose Margarita

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Very rarely do I look at a drink and think that it’s almost too pretty to drink. The key word in that sentence is “almost.” It is, after all, a drink. But, this week’s feature could make a strong case, as it’s absolutely gorgeous to look at.

Rosewood Tahoe’s Hibiscus Rose Margarita. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To build on the look of this drink if anyone wanted to dress up for a Pink Panther party, this drink is a natural shoe-in for the beverage of choice. That bright pink hue, combined with the spiced rim and the seasoned lime wedge really puts a visceral image of what to expect in your head.

Before I drive into all the layers at once, let’s start with the components that make up the actual cocktail. Like the name might suggest, the base starts with a blanco tequila that’s infused with hibiscus flower, rose petal, and orange peel. It’s strained and mixed with fresh lime and agave syrup. The salted chili rim is added and gives you notes of spicy and sweet. Lastly, it is garnished with lime wedge that’s been dusted with a mixture of cayenne, sugar and salt, giving you control of some added zip if you’d like. And yes, I like it all.

The result is a supremely easy drinking margarita that balances all of its flavors to perfection – the right level of sweet, citrus, earthy, and of course, tequila. Nothing overpowers at any point. Everything simply shakes hands and carries on in conversation throughout the entirely of the drink like it was the best conversation at the greatest party.

Then when you factor in the layers of the salt and spices, it’s like spinning “Wheel of Fortune” and landing on a different color each time – every taste can be a different, and wonderful, experience. Don’t worry, though – there are no “bankrupt” landing spots with this drink.

Rosewood is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 901 in Incline Village. For food and beverage menus or general information visit them online at rosewoodtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-298-2678.