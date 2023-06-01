Drink of the Week: Rosewood Tahoe’s The Rosewood

This week's featured drink is Rosewood Tahoe's The Rosewood.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you were a cocktail, how would you know when you have truly made it to the big time? Well, I’d have to imagine it would be a pretty good indicator if they named a restaurant after you. I joke, obviously. It’s actually the reverse – the Rosewood is the signature cocktail of the new restaurant in Incline Village. And, it’s already found quite the following – myself now included.

To set the stage, the spirit doing the heavy lifting is gin. That gets combined with fresh lime juice, a couple dashes of Angostura bitters, and a house made rose and sage aromatic syrup, then topped off with a dehydrated lime wheel. If you had to choose a soul sister to this cocktail, it would probably be the gimlet, but this is oh so better than that classic recipe.

You really get a sense of how much the rose and sage syrup plays into this drink when you take the first smell. Not overpowering, but a real balance of fun and sophistication if you can imagine your nose breathing that in.

The rose flavor is the first to breakthrough. It then meanders into the lime, topping out with the gin, but not in an overpowering way. The gin, with its woodsy characteristics, really dances well with the other ingredients. The finish is ultra smooth and never clings to your palette. It leaves you at the perfect time. Kind of like that episode of “Seinfeld” where George always leaves the room on a high note – yeah, this is that, only super tasty and poured into a glass.

I’m told you can also substitute the gin for bourbon and it is no less amazing. It makes sense given the oak and nutty notes that a typical bourbon will yield. I guess I know what I’m having next time.

Rosewood is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 901 in Incline Village. For food and beverage menus or general information visit them online at rosewoodtahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-298-2678.