Drink of the Week: Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Mowgli’s Choice

If you’re wondering whether or not the main spirit in this week’s feature (which comes to us from one of the newest distilleries around the basin) is one of their homegrown offerings, it absolutely is. Shedcat’s Mountain Lion Tahoe Terrior gin is made from eight different botanicals – all of which were locally sourced around the region. The small batch is tripled distilled and double charcoal filtered for an ultra smooth taste and an ever so light finish flavor of peppermint.

Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Mowgli’s Choice. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The gin is thrown into the ring with velvet Falernum liqueur, Amaro Lucano, a house-made blackberry shrub with fresh blackberry puree, lemon juice, guava juice, and fresh mint. Depending on your level of familiarity, you might not have the clearest understanding of all the ingredients. But, one thing is for absolute certain, this cocktail is one of the most delicious I’ve had. And, newsflash: it’s one of their top sellers.

The flavors of all the ingredients come together effortlessly while simultaneously propping each other up. The Amaro, with its slightly bitter notes, balanced sweetness, and herbal undertones add depth and compliment the full scope of the gin. The velvet Falernum brings in an added layer of sweetness, but also citrusy pops that play off the always freshly squeezed juices.

I’m not sure I could give the starring role to any one ingredient in particular, but the blackberry shrub with puree is a formidable contender. It brings the biggest, brightest flavors to the party and really rounds out the drink in impressive fashion.

One of the best signs of a good cocktail is if you can literally taste it when you think back on the drinking experience. Not only am I reminiscing its taste it as I’m writing this, but I’m wishing I had one right beside me. And no, I’m not in the office. It’s after hours and I’m working late – which is all the more reason one sounds pretty tasty right now.

Shedcat Distillery and Kitchen is located at 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Suite A in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus, visit them online at http://www.shedcattahoe.com or reach them by phone at (530) 600-2707 for further information.