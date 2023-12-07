Drink of the Week: Sidellis’ Mangonero Fruit Ale

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

One of my favorite beers to enjoy around the holidays is white ale. Once that temperate drops, you tend to see a lot of heavier celebratory beers come out of hibernation. And while I love my fair share of heavy beers, white ales tend to keep that crisp and zestiness of a warmer weather beer while also giving you a little more body with flavors that permeate the holiday season like orange and coriander. Coincidentally, that’s what makes this week’s feature such a gift this time of year.

Sidellis’ Mangonero Fruit Ale. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Sidellis’ Mangonero is a version of their popular Clockwork While Ale – only with highlighted components of mango and habanero. Now, I know for some of you the mention of habanero can bring back visions of people eating these peppers at competitions and sweating out their eyeballs, but I assure you the spice level doesn’t even get close to that. It’s super complimentary to the sweetness of the mango, which hits you up front and leaves the door open for the spice to close things out. The balance of the two is really what helps this beer shine.

The light malt and wheat flavors of the white ale lends a creaminess throughout each sip, all while maintaining it’s light and refreshing persona – only to get enhanced by the juxtaposition of the fruits (and yes, a habanero pepper fits the profile of a fruit).

I’m not certain if it was the beer talking, or some other sort of wizardry at play, but with each sip, the calmer the pepper spice seemed to get – eventually feeling more like an exclamation mark at the end of each sip rather than a spiciness that rattled the taste buds. And at 4.8% ABV, it means if you order another round, it should only get better.

There’s one thing for certain – this beer doesn’t lack personality. It’s like that easygoing friend that has just the right amount of inappropriateness (or spicy personality) to make you laugh. Which, is about the best thing you can ask for when the holidays roll around.

Sidellis Brewery and Restaurant is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe. For beer and food menus visit them online at sidellis.com or for more information reach them via phone at 530-600-3999.