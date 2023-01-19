Drink of the Week: Sidellis’ Sticky Fingers

This week's featured drink is Sidellis' Sticky Fingers.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

The best thing about an anniversary is that it lets you reflect on how many years you’ve had a specific accomplishment. The worst part of an anniversary is that it only happens once a year. And if you’re an anniversary beer, like this week’s feature, it means there’s only one time a year when it’s available. Although, you can rest easy knowing that they made a double batch of the this year so it will be around a little longer, but surely this imperial stout won’t last forever.

The seventh anniversary edition of the gold medal award winner (El Dorado County Fair) is a blend of two Maker’s whiskey barrels from a very special whiskey made for a local restaurant. You can feel every bit of that big body base in its 11.3% ABV so if you’re thinking about mowing down a couple in a sitting, you may want to cap it right there.

Right off the nose, you can smell those bold flavors seeping from its skin. And after that first sip I felt like Al Pacino in “Scent of a Woman” and let out a big Hoo-Ah. But, even with all of those deep and big flavors that you get from an imperial stout (roast-y, caramel, chocolate), it is surprisingly smooth and crisp and does not leave you with a heavy aftertaste.

You definitely feel those whiskey notes popping in on the back end, but the balance of this beer is so on point that every flavor rides in the harmony wagon perfectly.

If you wondered over the years how this beer got its name, it’s not from the popular Rolling Stones album but rather from all the sugars used in the brewing process leaving a wake of stickiness everywhere. Sticky or not, your fingers won’t be disappointed if they’re wrapped around a glass of this.

Sidellis Brewery and Restaurant is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe. For beer and food menus visit them online at sidellis.com or for more information reach them by phone at 530-600-3999.