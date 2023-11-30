Drink of the Week: Sonney’s BBQ Shack’s Spicy Pig

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I know everyone has his or her own threshold when it comes to spiciness. Some of you are straight up “Shark Tank” and you’re out before even thinking about taking down something spicy. But, if you’re one who doesn’t mind a little heat, you might consider this week’s feature.

Sonney’s BBQ Shack’s Spicy Pig Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Now, to start, I’m not talking about a billion-level Scoville pepper scale hot – just something that adds a little punch to the palette … something that lets you know if you’re going to shake hands it’s going to have a grip.

The lineup in this drink’s parade looks like Herradura blanco tequila, triple sec, grapefruit, lime juice, and muddled jalapeno. It’s served over ice with a salt rim and an additional lime slice for added acidity (or not). The full-bodied tequila, which throws out some complex flavors that are savory up front but a little sweet to finish, is front and center and stays consistent in the cocktail throughout. This is a good thing because the fruits it combines with are like a match made in libation heaven and go together as easy as a beach and the ocean.

The triple sec is a little Houdini-like. You can’t quite find it but then out of nowhere it pops up with its orange notes and tacks on layers to the fruit party. The richness of the tequila, along with its hints of juniper and basil, are compliments to the spice of the jalapeno. Yes, the heat hits you in the back of the throat, but in the best way possible. Not once does it blow out the taste buds, but adds just the right amount of zing that punctuates each sip with an exclamation point. Not multiple exclamation points like that overactive texter in the family – just one. And that’s the perfect amount of punctuation you need with this drink.

Sonney’s BBQ Shack Bar & Grill is located at 787 Emerald Bay Rd in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at sonneysbbqshack.com or reach them by phone at 530-541-7427.