Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s Buzzy Bear

This week's featured drink is South Lake Brewing Company's Buzzy Bear.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If Wheaties is still the breakfast of champions, then where does the breakfast stout fall in the rankings? I don’t know about you, but Wheaties leaves a little something to be desired. I’m not saying that popping out of bed and taking down a pint is a better option (although…?), but when you have a stout that joins forces with coffee, you’re definitely on the right side of the bed.

Partnering up with locally owned Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company, SLBC uses a special Brazilian roast picked just for this beer. The darker roast from this espresso bean matches the caramel and slightly sweeter notes from the malt perfectly. If you’re one that enjoys small batch, high quality roasts, then this is like finding an unopened present under the tree as you’re taking it down.

Up front you get the best parts of a cup of coffee (not too bitter, not too acidic), and that quickly gives way to the familiar characteristics of stout (chocolate, raisin, fig, etc.). However, the double infusion of coffee might be the kicker to this beer’s flavor. After the initial steeping, once cooled, the brew gets a second cold steep. Nobody has just one cup of coffee, anyway, right?

This full-bodied beauty runs a full spectrum of flavors and definitely has all the feels of a wintertime classic. At 6.4% ABV, it’s not shy. If you’re able to brave the crowds and get out on the slopes with this recent blast of snow, this will pair well with aching joints after a day of turns. But being a seasonal brew, there is only about a month or so before the kegs run dry so don’t hit that snooze button too many times.

South Lake Brewing Company is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For beer and brewery information visit them online at southlakebeer.com or reach them via phone at 530-578-0087.