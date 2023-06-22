Drink of the Week: South Lake Brewing Company’s This is How I Roll

This week's featured drink is South Lake Brewing Company's this is How I Roll.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

It’s not every day I get a sneak peek at a special release, but when I do, and it’s a drink as tasty as this, you know I have to share it as soon as possible with all of you. But, this week’s feature is actually special for a number of reasons.

This beer is a cold IPA brewed in collaboration with South Lake Brewing Company, Cold Water Brewery and South of North Brewing Company. This brew is part of the national Ales for ALS program, which is a fundraising effort where breweries create beers and donate proceeds to ALS research. Many longtime locals will know the name Scott Craig and his unfortunate battle with ALS – but Scott, who started his own ALS Foundation, also designed the canning label.

Actually, there are plenty more reasons why this beer is special, including supporting more people near and dear to the brewer’s hearts, but I have a lot I need to cram into my word count so let’s get to the actual beer.

Ales for ALS actually donate their unique blend of hops for these beers. Unless you’re one who likes to geek out on hops, let’s keep is basic and just say that the blend comes from one of the longest running hop farms in the Yakima Valley and is a combination of experimental varieties along with their tried and true crops.

This beer really allows for the hops to shine bright as the sun on steroids singing on a stage with spotlights. Citrus and other tropical fruit notes lead the flavor parade but there’s a sense of creaminess that camps out on the palette lending to a smooth finish while still remaining light and airy. There’s also a unique crispness that gives this beer a superb drinkability – just don’t let that 6.2% ABV sneak up on you.

This is a fantastic beer for summer, but being a limited release your summer window for enjoyment is also limited. The release party, complete with raffle prizes and live music, will be the first party held at the new Libation Lodge starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Attendees will have the opportunity to support ALS research in a variety of different ways, including drinking beer, which might be my favorite way.

The beer will be on tap for a limited time at South of North, Cold Water, both SLBC locations, and available for pick up via cans.

South Lake Brewing Company has two locations in South Lake Tahoe: The Brewery at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and the newly opened Libation Lodge at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. No. 26 in the Village Center. For beer and brewery information visit them online at southlakebeer.com or reach the Brewery at 530-578-0087.