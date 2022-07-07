Drink of the Week: South of North’s Lost in the Pines IPA

This week's featured drink is South of North’s Lost in the Pines IPA.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

IPA fans rejoice – it’s been a bit since we’ve featured one in this column. The feature this week, even if you’re not one to stand on a pedestal and praise the almighty IPA, I think will still garner some love. That’s because this soon-to-be new flagship IPA from South of North drinks super light and crisp, and doesn’t get weighty like many IPAs can.

This west coast, single simcoe hop ray of sunshine struts in with a fresh fizzle and fruity notes on the nose. It immediately feels like a summer pool I want to cannonball into with the biggest possible splash imaginable.

Slight tones of passionfruit and apricot poke through but it finishes so light, you almost forget about the hops — almost. Clocking in at 5.8% ABV, it’s not going to crush you, but these could easily get the best of you on a sunny Tahoe day if you let them. It’s very reminiscent of taking a walk on the beach with a slight breeze in your face – you know, if all that was rolled into a sip.

Perhaps the best thing about this beer is if you’re headed out to patron the celebrity golf event over at Edgewood this weekend, the brewery is right there waiting for you to give this beer a try.

South of North Brewing is located at 932 Stateline Avenue (next to Basecamp Hotel) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at southofnorthbeer.com or catch them via phone at 530-494-9805.