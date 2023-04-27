Drink of the Week: South of North’s Top of the Hill Hazy IPA

This week's featured drink South of North's Top of the Hill Hazy IPA.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I know we’ve featured hazy IPAs in this column before, but I don’t think we’ve ever gone into what the difference is between a regular IPA and a hazy. To be honest, IPAs nowadays have a fairly broad interpretation, so it’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison. But, in layman’s terms the hazy tends to go lighter on the bitterness and more fruity and juicy (without actually adding juice). It’s that flavor that tends to make non-IPA fans, fans of the hazy – and this week is as good as option as any that aligns with that narrative.

To start, the color of this beer is a gorgeous golden bronze. Yes, a hazy is actually hazy (or cloudy) which tends to come mostly from being less filtered than the traditional IPA. But, that’s one of its most noticeable characteristics that gives this beer its big personality.

The fruit is quite evident on first smell but from a taste perspective it doesn’t feel like the hat on the Chiquita Banana Lady’s hat (overly loaded with fruit). The hops that are used fit right in the pocket with the yeast and grains to give you a smooth and light drinking experience.

There’s also a creaminess that settles like a purring kitten right in your lap. The aftertaste seems to immediately escape the palette after the sip is over, but magically comes back just at the right point to make you want to dive in for another sip.

The 7.3% ABV starts to scratch at the door of some of the higher hazy IPAs, but at no point does it ever feel overwhelming. In fact, it’s almost right where it needs to be – cold and available as the weather starts to heat up in Tahoe.

South of North Brewing is located at 932 Stateline Avenue (next to Basecamp Hotel) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at southofnorthbeer.com or reach them by phone at 530-494-9805.