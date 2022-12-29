Drink of the Week: Stateline Brewery’s Vikingsholm Smash

This week's featured drink is Stateline Brewery's Vikingsholm smash.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

No, this week’s drink is not a beer, even though it does come from a brewery. Rather, this is a cocktail that includes one of their bazillion whiskey selections. So, if you find yourself looking for options on how to spend New Year’s Eve and need a place that has a strong cocktail and beer game, this might be your place to root down for the evening.

The ingredients for this drink include Irish whiskey, a house-made blueberry and basil shrub, lemon juice, and Domaine Canton (ginger liqueur), with garnishes of fresh basil and blueberries. Right off the top, the aromas of fresh fruit are prominent and invoke a feeling of fun — perfect for a pre-game holiday celebration.

If wondering what a “shrub” is, they are essentially concentrated flavor syrups, typically made from vinegar, sugar and fruit. The basil-blueberry tandem is the heartbeat of this drink.

The flavors tend to come at you in waves. The whiskey rolls in first, then dissolves into the citrus and ginger, and finishes with the blueberry. But, the finish doesn’t just dissipate. It drops on the tongue, unpacks its bags, sits on the couch, and starts a deep conversation with your taste buds. It really wants to keep the party going all night.

If you’re a whiskey fan, you get plenty of it soaking through, but if you’re only a moderately fan of whiskey, it breaks off at the perfect time. Perhaps it’s the perfect pairing of the ginger liqueur that makes the transition so smooth, but regardless, every ingredient is friendly and willing to help each other out.

If you do find yourself out and about for the New Year celebration, stay safe and drink responsibly. Cheers to 2023!

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant is located at 4118 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at statelinebrewery.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-9000.