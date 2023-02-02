Drink of the Week: Tahoe Bowl’s The Dude

This week's featured drink os Tahoe Bowl's the dude.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

If ever there were a drink offering and a location match made in heaven, I think this week’s feature might take the cake. If The Dude cocktail being offered at a bowling alley doesn’t connect the dots, then I have to assume you have never watched the Coen brother’s classic “The Big Lebowski.” If you have, then this column might just spark an extra smile or two as you reminisce.

In that movie, the drink of choice is a White Russian. This cocktail features some of those familiar ingredients, but serves as more of a mash-up between that and a Colorado Bulldog. Let me explain.

Instead of plain vodka, you get a little amp up of flavor from vanilla vodka. Kahlua serves as the coffee component and instead of the heavier cream; its skinner cousin (half and half) fills in as the creamy character. Then, a splash of Coke tops it off along with a Maraschino cherry.

The vanilla comes through on the front end, along with a touch of sweetness from the cola. The Kahlua (with a little help from the vodka) is what carries through the rest of the way. Given this drink’s creaminess, combined with the vanilla, I had some serious flashbacks to ice cream floats, which really had me wondering what it would all taste like with a splash of root beer. Feel free to take that idea and let me know how it tastes.

As a whole, this drink is super fun and an easy partner for a few frames. If your bowling game is anything like mine, it might even make you better. No guarantees, though.

I suppose you can also order this drink by its other names: His Dudeness, Duder, or El Duderino, if you’re not into that whole brevity thing. In any case, this drink abides.

Tahoe Bowl is located at 1030 Fremont Ave in South Lake Tahoe. For further information they can be reached by phone at 530-544-3700.