Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch

While I am unsure what kind of market share Cinnamon Toast Crunch holds on the cereal world, I’d be willing to be that more people than not have a pretty good idea of its taste. Next year it will have been out on the grocery shelves for 40 years (that makes me feel old), so if you haven’t had it by now, perhaps this week’s feature is more up your alley.

Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

When I say it makes me feel old it’s because my original version of cinnamon toast (like maybe many of you) came in the form of a piece of toast, slathered in butter, then doused in equal parts cinnamon and sugar – and it was glorious. So when this cereal hit the market in 1984, you can imagine how excited the kid version of me was.

On first taste (first smell, really), this drink transported me back to those younger years. To summon those feelings your ingredient list consists of RumChata, vanilla vodka, Fireball, and cream. Then, to top it all off: a sprinkling of cereal pieces. As you can see, this isn’t something you want to put in front of your kids while they watch cartoons – but it’s probably just as fun for us adults.

Everything about this drink is reminiscent of the milk left in your bowl after the cereal is toast. The cream does the heavy lifting to substitute for the milk, but it is enhanced by the RunChata, which is a cream liqueur that also brings in notes of cinnamon, vanilla and sugar – see where this is going?

Vanilla vodka and Fireball (cinnamon flavored) whiskey hold up their end of the bargain to enhance their perspective flavors and the booziness of it all comes through on the front end. But, it quickly subsides when the warm spices hit and then it calmly mellows out with a creamy finish.

And if you needed to be told, yes, you absolutely have to suck in those cereal pieces. Why else would you be ordering a cocktail named after a cereal? I guess if you were looking for a new breakfast of champions that would make sense. Although, that’s a whole other cereal story all together.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6226.