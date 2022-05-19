Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Fiery Pineapple

This week’s featured drink is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Fiery Pineapple.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

By name alone, this week’s feature sounds like the member of the fruit family that you want to avoid at all costs. But, if you were to do so you’d be missing out on a delightful companion to the sunshine and warm weather we are currently enjoying in the basin.

In all seriousness, the cocktail does come with some sass. It all kicks off with the infusion of fresh pineapple and jalapeno into Avion tequila. The tequila, with notes of roasted agave and slight vanilla, is a great receptor of the sweetness and tang of the pineapple and the heat and earthiness of the jalapeno.

The infusion process is like a day at the spa for the tequila. Once it’s absorbed all the nutrients and gets completely relaxed its married up with pineapple juice and poured over ice with garnishes of fresh slices of pineapple and jalapeno.

While the soak adds the flavor layers, its the pineapple juice that brings it all to life. It invigorates the tequila and brightens everything up so much you may have to enjoy this with your sunglasses on.

Yes, the jalapenos bring a little heat but its not like Aroldis Chapman out there on the mound pumping gas after gas into the strike zone — it’s mellowed out by the pineapple. But, not so mellow where it feels like it’s falling asleep at the wheel, there’s just enough to satisfy spice lovers, but not too much to smack those that tend to shy away from the heat. It’s incredibly balanced.

Anytime you can give a great adjective to compliment the name of a cocktail, I’m in. So while the Fiery Pineapple might sound like a shady joint for Sponge Bob and his friends to hit up late on a Saturday night, I assure you you’ll be in good hands.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or give them a ring by phone at 775-580-6226.