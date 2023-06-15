Drink of the Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Tahoe-Tini

This week's featured drink is Tahoe Tavern & Grill's Tahoe-Tini.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

I don’t want to say that there are two kinds of people in the world of martinis (gin vs. vodka), because I know plenty of people that don’t mind either. I also know that there is another set of people that if it’s served in a martini glass then that’s all they need to call it a martini. To those people, you are in luck this week (sorry gin martini lovers).

Tahoe Tavern’s take on the classic is all about layered flavors. The base spirit comes in the form of citrus vodka. Added to the fray is triple sec, lemon juice and simple syrup. A Chambord liqueur floater tops it off along with a lemon sugar rim and a garnish of a fresh lemon wheel.

There’s no vermouth in this drink, so hardcore martini folks you have been warned. But, in reality, who cares when it tastes as delicious as this. This is a perfect drink for summer time – if summer would ever get here in Tahoe. Really, summer, you can arrive at any time. Maybe a little provoking is all we need – we shall see.

The taste is reminiscent of a pink lemonade, but without the super bitterness. Each ingredient gets its own time to shine – but not necessarily with each sip. One sip the lemon might shine through, then the next the orange from the triple sec, and the next might be the raspberry from the Chambord. But, when you get the sip that jumps through all the layers in one, that’s when this cocktail really flexes its muscle. The lemon sugar rim adds just the right amount of sweetness with each sip, too.

Regardless of the flavor you get, the finish is always light and airy. That’s why the perfect dish to pair this with is good ol’ heaping of sunshine. Let’s see if one more mention of summer helps us to get there … finally. If it does, your first stop should be here.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them via phone at 775-580-6226.