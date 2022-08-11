Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Blackberry Mint Bramble

This week's featured drink is Ten Crows’ Blackberry Mint Bramble.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

While the original bramble cocktail was gin-based, anytime you can get private select whiskey as a substitute, I say you have to go for it — as in the case with this week’s feature.

Ten Crows BBQ partnered up with Maker’s Mark to develop their own whiskey shenanigans and it is the star of this cocktail. However, it doesn’t come on as strong as you might think. But before I dive into that, I should let you know the other players on the field.

The whiskey gets a go-round with slapped mint, blackberry liqueur, and lemon juice in the shaker. It’s poured over rocks, topped with soda water and crowned with a garnish of fresh blackberries. You can feel the fun ready to explode on first sniff with the berry notes and the fizziness of the soda water. The sweetness from the liqueur and the sour from the lemon really play nice against the backdrop of the whiskey.

So, here’s where we talk about the whiskey. It does hit you on the front end, but it eases back into the flavor of the blackberry so well, you’d think it was slacking on its whiskey duties. However, it pushes through just enough for whiskey drinkers to appreciate, but it also serves as a great option for those of you that don’t want those big whiskey flavors.

Even though this cocktail exudes refreshing from its pores like a classic summer drink, it is available year-round for you to enjoy. And, speaking of enjoying, push those fresh blackberries down into the cocktail and let them soak while you slurp this down. In the end you’ll have some super boozy and juicy berries that act like a dessert after a meal.

In my best Led Zeppelin voice, bramble on – enjoy. Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at 10crows.com or reach them via phone at 530-539-4064.