Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Manhattan Rare

One of the largest components of Tahoe’s nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin.

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try around the basin.

If there ever were a situation that called for a cocktail, I think we’re living it. And what do you drink at a time where every passing day seems to say, “Hold my beer?” Well, this week’s drink is a pretty good place to start.

Eagle Rare bourbon, sweet vermouth, rhubarb and cherry bitters are where we begin this story. Top it off with a Luxardo cherry or two and you have a liquor-forward cocktail that smells fruity on the nose, but not super fruity in taste.

The drink starts out as sweet and good-natured as Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz,” but the bourbon elbows its way to the front of the line lending a mellow smokiness that finishes out the sip in subtle fashion.

There isn’t one ingredient that hits you like a knuckle sandwich to the face; each essence seems to have its place in the flavor parade. And much like a parade, the drink is slow and steady.

The longer they marinate, the better the flavors dance together – like a first date between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. It’s all getting to know each other at first, but by the end it’s “Swing Time.”

While the name of this cocktail might remind you of a fine art gallery in New York city, I can assure you, it’s a name well earned. And while we’re talking art, I think the Mona Lisa would look good with one of these in her hands – she looks thirsty to me.

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe and serving up happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information visit them online at 10crows.com or by phone at 530-539-4064.