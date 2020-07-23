Drink of the Week: Ten Crows’ Uncle Tony’s Lemonade

Ten Crows' Uncle Tony's Lemonade is a top seller.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Is it me, or do we all have that one uncle, who if given the chance, would spike the punch at the family get together just to get an advantage at cornhole? Whether you do or you don’t, Uncle Tony’s Lemonade, Ten Crows’ best selling cocktail, sure brings back some memories.

Let’s jump right in with the ingredients: Tito’s vodka, strawberry puree, lemonade, and fresh basil. Pretty simple at first glance but when all are put together, this band jams.

You really get that fresh basil smell right off the bat and you can taste the freshness throughout the entire drink. The lemonade adds a touch of sweetness and brightens up all the other ingredients. But, let’s save the fireworks for the other two ingredients.

The vodka here acts like an alcohol sniper. Casually drinking this cocktail you might think to yourself that you can’t even taste any booze. But then out of nowhere it lets you know that it was there the whole time, just waiting for the right moment.

Parental advisory: these are dangerously easy to drink. There, don’t say you haven’t been warned.

Which brings me to the last of the ingredients, the house-made strawberry puree. Do you remember those Strawberry Shortcake characters growing up? She lived in a magical place called Strawberryland and had friends named Huckleberry Pie and Blueberry Muffin. Every Friday she would invite these friends over for some Uncle Tony’s Lemonade and kick off the weekend.

Actually, I made that last part up, but the puree is everything you know and love from actual strawberry shortcake that it really is the star ingredient here. Fresh and creamy in all its scarlet splendor, I could see my uncle crashing the party just to get a taste. Just remember if he ever asks you to play cornhole, your best move is to simply walk away.

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd, in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at 10crows.com or by phone at 530-539-4064.