Drink of the Week: The Beach House’s Adult Slushies

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Like getting a free spin in “Wheel of Fortune,” we’re giving you a little bonus this week. We’re not featuring just one drink of the week, but two. Why? Because double fisting adult slushies at the Beach House just sounds like a day that someone needs to hear about.

So let’s start with their Frosé Lemonade. Pretty straightforward on the ingredients: house-made strawberry lemonade and rosé wine. It’s very light on smell, but big on flavor. If this drink were a song, it would be “Strawberry Fields Forever.” The strawberry flavor feels super fresh and it comes at you right out of the gates.

The lemonade and rosé compliment each other about as well as Rose and Jack from Titanic – a match made in liquid heaven. Neither one overpowers the other and it consistently gives you just the right balance between sweet and sour.

The other drink we’re throwing out there is their Wild Berry Sangria. Again, pretty easy on the ingredients: wild berry puree, cabernet wine and orange. All of that comes together (what’s with my Beatles references this week?) like a puzzle in a quarantine – perfectly.

The wild berry mixture contains strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, so you know it’s putting the wild in wild berry. That berry flavor brings a nice pop to the already assertive cab, which rounds out the drink quite well.

Frozen drinks are the yin to the summer season’s yang and these two cocktails are perfect examples. The Beach House does offer an additional adult slushie, but I ran out of hands so you’ll just have to dive into that one on your own. As with all frozen drinks, make sure you’re not giving your best Bluto Blutarsky impression and go chugging it like a college boy at a frat party. Brain freeze is evil – a delicious evil, but evil nonetheless.

The Beach House is located at 4081 Lakeshore Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at beachhousetahoe.com or by calling 530-475-2530.