Drink of the Week: The Cocktail Corner’s Cucumber Splash

The Cocktail corner's Cucumber Splash.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

You ever order a drink and when it is brought to you, you think, this looks like a great drink? Well, enter the realm of the Cucumber Splash this week. With it’s speared and rolled cucumber slice and happy mint leaves, it’s about as jovial a looking drink as there is.

It all starts out with a muddling of cucumber and mint. That’s shaken up with Gray Whale gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, and lime juice, then finally, a fresh dose of ginger beer. Quick side note on the Gray Whale gin: each bottle supports restoring the ocean so if you really needed a reason to drink, hey, you’re doing your part in protecting gray whales — such a noble drinking cause.

The smell is as refreshing and crisp as our fall mornings in Tahoe, which is good because the overall taste brings you back to summer with its light airiness, effectively balancing the shift in seasons.

The gin never really overrides anything at any point. It’s like one of those sidecars on a motorcycle — it’s just along for the ride — only much cooler looking. The cucumber and mint are more pronounced in the middle and finishing up with the game winner is the ginger beer. It knocks in a three at the buzzer and then walks calmly off the court.

The carbonation from the ginger beer, the earthiness from the elderflower liqueur and mint, combined with the slight citrus spike from the lime, all while the gin rides shotgun, make for a ride that’s as cool as a … Do I say it and be cheesy, or just leave it to you to fill in the blank?

Either way, you should get the idea. There’s a simple complexity to this cocktail that leaves you feeling rejuvenated – and who couldn’t use a little pick me up? It is 2020 after all.

The Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (in the Crossing at Tahoe Valley) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecocktailcorner.com or call at 530-600-2751.