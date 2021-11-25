Drink of the Week: The Cocktail Corner’s Equinox

This week’s featured drink is The Cocktail Corner’s Equinox.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

An equinox only happens twice a year (March and September). With one of those months definitely colder than the other, it could be the reason why you get the option of having this week’s drink either hot or cold. For the sake of this column, and because it dovetails nicely with the holiday season, I went with the hot version – and it did not disappoint.

The fun starts with Woodford reserve whiskey and is joined by brandy, lemon, honey simple syrup, Cointreau, apple cider, and Angostura bitters. It’s capped off with a stick of cinnamon and a slice of lemon. All of those together smell like a warm blanket you want to crawl under and spend the whole day snuggled up and sleeping. Obviously you can’t do that while sitting at the bar and enjoying this drink, but it makes it awfully tempting.

For all the spirits in this drink you’d think it might knock you down more than it does but it’s Sunday morning easy and everything balances quite well. It’s a little sweet, a little earthy and slightly tangy. The warmth going down puts you at ease and gives you all the feels of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both the whiskey and brandy slap together a hearty handshake before giving way to the citrus and cider. And even though you can taste the booze, it’s ultra smooth. If you want to live on the edge a bit, swirling around the cinnamon stick really pumps in the feelings of fall and adds just the right amount of spice.

By the time you read this, you may or may not have enjoyed your turkey dinner, but this drink is a great accompaniment. In keeping with the theme of the weekend and celebrating giving thanks in the company of family and friends, this cocktail could easily find a seat at the table. Happy Thanksgiving!

The Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (in the Crossing at Tahoe Valley) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecocktailcorner.com or call at 530-600-2751.