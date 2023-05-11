Drink of the Week: The Idle Hour’s Wine Flight

This week's featured drink is The Idle Hour's Wine Flight.

Every once in a while I veer a little from the norm in this column and feature something that’s a shade bit different. This week, I’m not just bringing you a single wine to contemplate rolling over your palette; I’m bringing you the experience of tasting eight – oh, and a little charcuterie for good measure.

While the Idle Hour typically offers you four to five different flight tasting options each week, this week we’re featuring the standard red. It’s important to note that the flights are ever evolving – so what I tasted this week might change up for next – but, there is typically this week’s option, an all white, a mix of red and white (to include rosé), and another fuller-bodied red option. Pro tip: if you’re looking for something fun to do this Mother’s Day, they will also have a flight of bubbly, along with some new sangrias that are sure to show mom a good time.

Centered among eight different wines, each tasting flight comes with a small plate of charcuterie – perfect for those little nibbles in between (or during) each option. The standard red starts you off light with a Gamay from France and takes you through the hills of Oregon and California, then back to France, and finally ending up on a ultra-smooth cabernet sauvignon from TateDog that rounds out the tasting with notes of plum and blackberry.

My favorite ended up being a merlot, which is funny because I’m not the biggest merlot fan. But that’s part of why the flight experience is so fun. You not only get a wide array of options all at once, but you can share and then pick out the one you like the best for either a bottle or a single glass. From there it’s just sit back, sip and relax. Oh, and make sure mom gets what she wants.

The Idle Hour is located at 3351 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items, visit them at theidlehourlaketahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-3304.