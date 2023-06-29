Drink of the Week: The Woods’ Sunburn Martini

The Woods’ Sunburn Martini

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Normally sunburn isn’t something you’d necessarily associate with being good. But, that’s not the case for this week’s feature. This cocktail by the newly opened restaurant The Woods, doubles down on its tequila game to give you something unique just in time for the warm summer weather.

The double down in this case comes in the form of both Union mezcal and Herradura tequila. Now, I know I said tequila, but much like bourbon is a type of whiskey, tequila is actually a type of mezcal. If I have thoroughly confused you, just let it fall on deaf ears like a bad dad joke and move on.

The spirits are mixed with a cast of characters that include grapefruit, mango, cayenne, blood orange, and lime. If you recognize the ingredients, you can probably get a sense of the direction of the plot.

The mezcal is every bit a mezcal giving you a flavor of oaky firewood with hints of pear and apple. The tequila is aged 45 days in oak barrels so if you’re a big fan of smoky and woody flavors, this is your drink.

That smokiness is the first thing that jumps out. But, it slowly wanes into background giving way to the elements of sweetness from the fruit and citrus. And if it’s a little spice that you seek, the cayenne does not disappoint, although it never gets to the point of parents-are-away-time-to-party craziness – it simply pops in and pops out.

I know martinis are typically indicative of the summer season, but there’s just something about tequila that I will always associate with sunshine and good times. Could be those trips to Mexico as a youngster, but those are probably stories and experiences best left to the beaches.

The Woods is located at 3115 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information follow them on Instagram at @thewoodsslaketahoe or reach them by phone at 530-600-0921.