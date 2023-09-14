Drink of the Week: Toast – Indian & Asian Fusion’s Mango Lassi 

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Over the past five years I’ve been writing this column (yes, I was surprised it’s been going that long, too), I have typically featured cocktails. But, every now and then if you read the fine print of the first paragraph, I throw in a “you name it” option. This week is one of those weeks.

Toast – Indian & Asian Fusion’s Mango Lassi Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, even though this isn’t an alcohol-based drink, doesn’t mean it isn’t any less enjoyable. It is, in fact, a great summer drink option. I realize summer is essentially in our rearview, but as we crawl our way out of the warm season, we still get those days that poke in and out where it feels like it’s summertime. Enter this drink stage left.

Regardless of what time of season it is, this drink is the perfect compliment to the Indian cuisine being served up at Toast. Whether you’re one who likes their spice level at ground zero or one who likes to leave in a sweaty mess with your hair still smoking, the base combination of yogurt and sweet mango have a way of taking those spice levels and calming them down – mainly due to the dairy flexing its muscle against the heavy hitting capsaicin of the peppers.

The drink is finished off with fresh mint, which is a refreshing compliment to the sweetness of the mango and the creaminess of the yogurt. The real fun in this drink comes on the form of the smooth mouth feel. It’s like a smoothie, but smoother. It sounds weird to say, but you’d have to try it for yourself to pick up what I’m putting down.

It’s drinks like these that make it hard to sip without a smile on your face. There’s just something to them that invoke feelings of joy and fun – not to mention tasting great.

Toast – Indian and Asian Fusion is located at 605 Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. For food and beverage information visit them online at toast.llc or reach them by phone at 775-580-6000.