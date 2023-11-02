Drink of the Week: Truckee Brewing Company’s Red Ale

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

For this week’s feature I’m going to ask you to put on those walking boots (well, your vehicle’s anyway), expand your horizons, and try something from a local brewery across the lake. If you’re a beer lover and pride yourself on hitting up the local scene, then you’ll be happy with a trip to Truckee Brewing Company.

Truckee Brewing Company’s Red Ale. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Their red ale is an American version, which are typically hoppier than their Irish red counterparts. But, I don’t want the hops comparison to the Irish version scare you. We’re not talking hoppy like the Easter Bunny on three pots of coffee – it’s much more subdued and the perfect compliment to the slight sweetness from the roasted malts. For you beer nerds out there, the hops used in this beer are a combination of crystal, Galena, and centennial, hitting 40 on the IBU scale.

If you’re going to call your beer a red, then you kind of have to deliver on the eye test, which this one does, clocking in with a gorgeous reddish-amber hue. While slightly rich and robust, it has just enough ruggedness to push the flavor past the lighter beer styles, but never feels heavy like some of the darker beer styles. The caramel notes are present throughout but at no point overpower and help to keep that consistent mouth feel for a super smooth finish. The beer hits 6.3% on the ABV Richter scale, which is right in line with similar styles.

Since the brewery has two locations in Truckee (one with food, one without), I’m going to let you in on a little secret on the location that serves food. Whether you’re there to have this beer or try one of their other options, make certain you order their fish tacos – I would make the drive just for those. But they’re even better when washing it down with some suds.

Truckee Brewing Company Kitchen and Tap House is located at 10001 Soaring Way in Truckee. For menu and more information visit them online at truckeebrewco.com/restaurant or reach them by phone at 530-214-8001.