Drinking juveniles rounded up on Kingsbury Grade at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — What appears to have been a Kingsbury Grade party where juveniles were drinking was broken up Tuesday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 22 juveniles, all hailing from California, were arrested at an address on Bonnie Drive at 10 p.m.

The party was just the beginning of a busy Fourth of July Wednesday at Lake Tahoe.

Three people were arrested on the Fourth for minor consuming. In Nevada, the legal drinking age is 21 years old.

Authorities pulled over four people for driving under the influence during the day. There also were four arrests for battery and two arrests for disorderly conduct at Lake Tahoe.

Three people were taken into custody for being too drunk to care for themselves.