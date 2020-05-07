Drive-in movie nights at Chicken in a Barrel
Chicken in a Barrel in South Lake Tahoe will be hosting a drive-in movie night at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 9. The official summer schedule will start June 13.
Saturday nights will be date night films and Sunday nights will be family night. Cozy up to fire pits while you watch a classic film. For a full release of the movie schedule and to stay up to date on their events, “like” them on Facebook and Instagram.
Chicken in a Barrel is located at the Y at 2100 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
For more information, call 530-600-4480.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User