Drive-in movie nights at Chicken in a Barrel

Chicken in a Barrel's drive-in movie theater.

Provided

Chicken in a Barrel in South Lake Tahoe will be hosting a drive-in movie night at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 9. The official summer schedule will start June 13.

Saturday nights will be date night films and Sunday nights will be family night. Cozy up to fire pits while you watch a classic film. For a full release of the movie schedule and to stay up to date on their events, “like” them on Facebook and Instagram.

Chicken in a Barrel is located at the Y at 2100 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

For more information, call 530-600-4480.