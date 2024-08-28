Drive smart for back-to-school month: Slow down and look for children

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As summer draws to a close and students prepare to return to school, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department reminds all drivers to prioritize safety during the upcoming Back to School Month by slowing down, following the speed limit and being extra careful driving through school zones.

With the communities’ children returning to school there will be additional vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic around all the schools, especially in the mornings and afternoons. Slowdown in and around school zones which generally have a 15 miles per hour limit during drop off and pickup times. Remain alert for children to act unpredictably, especially as they learn new routines.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department will be out enforcing traffic laws in school zones throughout the school year, attempting to ensure the safety of all students. Let’s make this a fun, exciting, and safe school year for all our community youngsters.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department offers the following tips to stay safe around schools:

Slow down and follow the speed limit.

Adhere to school policies and procedures for dropping off and picking up students.

Stop for school buses. Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.

Whenever possible, avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

For parents with children walking or biking to school, teach them safe walking and riding behaviors, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks when permissible and available, and crossing at marked crosswalks with stop signs or signals.

If you are behind a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights, drivers need to stop so students can safely get on and off the bus. Drivers must remain stopped while the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or a center turn lane.