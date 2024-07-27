Driver admits helping Hard Rock shooter

Savannah Raquel Tau Tau Pele

The driver who tried to help the Hard Rock Casino shooter on March 25, 2023, admitted to destruction of evidence Monday.

Savannah Raquel Tau Tau Pele, 27, was with Edgar Delgado when he shot and killed South Lake Tahoe resident Omar Reyes Garcia.

The incident was reported as a mass shooting and shut down the Stateline casino corridor and 50-100 law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies responded to the area.

Surveillance footage showed what appeared to be an argument just before Delgado was seen pulling out a handgun and shooting Reyes Garcia.

According to court documents, after Tau Tau Pele and Delgado left the scene and were stopped at gunpoint by the California Highway Patrol on Highway 50 near Sierra at Tahoe, she lied to police about there being a gun in the vehicle.

Attempting to conceal or destroy evidence is considered to be a gross misdemeanor in Nevada and is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Aug. 5.

Delgado was sentenced to 22-55 years in prison June 19 for first-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

• A man who sold methamphetamine to an undercover Douglas County Sheriff deputy faces 20 years in prison.

James Steven Molina, 53, was part of an April 2 drug sting. Molina was in possession of approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine.

Sentencing is set for September 9.

• A man who overdosed on fentanyl and had to be injected with Narcan is getting a chance to address his addiction.

Justin David Dick, 23, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2023, for possession of fentanyl.

According to court documents he was driving while under the influence with a minor in the vehicle who was also intoxicated.

He was released to Western Nevada Drug Court proceeding sentencing.