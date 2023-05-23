Driver crashes into guardrail on Echo Summit

The bright morning sun blinded a driver Monday morning while rounding a corner at Echo Summit, causing him to drive straight into a guardrail, according to CHP.

Provided/CHP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The guardrail along U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit was a potential lifesaver Monday when it stopped a driver from careening down the mountainside.

The morning sun proved too bright for the driver of a Dodge Ram as he rounded a corner in his truck, according to a South Lake Tahoe California Highway Patrol social media post. The glare blinded the driver, causing him to miss the road curving ahead and drive off the right side of the road, directly into the guardrail and an adjacent boulder.

The front end of the vehicle took the brunt of the impact and the driver sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP post.