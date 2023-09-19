Driver flees crash scene, leaves behind an injured passenger
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Sunday, Sept. 18, just after 11 p.m., South Lake Tahoe police responded to reports of a vehicle collision on Julie Lane. Officials said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the east side of Julie Ln.
“There was a passenger in the front seat that sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Barton via ambulance,” SLTPD Lieutenant Scott Crivelli told the Tribune, “The driver fled the scene of the collision prior to our arrival.”
Due to the nature of the accident and driver fleeing the scene leaving behind an injured passenger, the driver now faces charges which are classified as a felony hit and run.
The Detective Division has taken the case for further investigation regarding identifying the driver of the collision.
