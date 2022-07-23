Driver in fatal runaway boat collision sentenced to 3-10 years
The driver in a Nov. 9. 2021, fatal runaway boat crash in south Carson City was sentenced Thursday to 3-10 years on two counts of reckless driving with death, according to media reports.
Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo, 26, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 when the brakes on a 2017 Ford-350 appeared to give out while towing a large boat.
Dayton residents Don and Tana Powell were killed when the Ford hit their Chevy Silverado in a fiery crash and the boat came unhitched and continued onto Interstate 580.
The collision involved eight vehicles, including the 44-foot yacht, which overloaded the pickup by 8 tons. Investigators estimated the boat’s weight alone at 37,000 pounds.
Two other cars were struck by the yacht and resulted in injuries.
Gonzalez-Otazo has been in custody ever since.
