Driver in Incline Village car crash may have been DUI

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A motorist may have been driving under the influence Friday when they ran off the road and rolled their car in Incline Village.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said that at approximately 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, a motorist in a silver Toyota RAV4 was traveling southbound on State Route 28 near mile marker 8 in Washoe County when they failed to stay in the lane and drifted off the west edge of the road and onto the shoulder.

The front of the RAV4 struck the guardrail and rolled.

Officials said driver impairment is expected in the crash.

NHP said that the driver suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was the only occupant.