Driver nearly tips while attempting to park on Tahoe’s East Shore
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A motorist trying to park along the narrow shoulder of Nevada State Route 28 on Tuesday afternoon nearly got a lot closer to Lake Tahoe than planned.
A driver went over the edge a bit too far on southbound SR-28 and the truck began to tip and head down a steep embankment towards the lake.
After seeing the struggle, the Nevada Highway Patrol said another driver stopped and attempted to tow the truck out of the spot, but failed attempts only made the situation worse.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and NHP directed traffic, helped the drivers and eventually assisted in getting the truck back on the road.
There were no injuries reported.
NHP could not confirm whether parking was allowed at the location.
