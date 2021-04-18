Driver suffers moderate injuries in crash near South Tahoe

A driver suffered moderate injuries Friday in a solo rollover crash. Provided / CHP



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A motorist suffered moderate injuries after losing control and crashing near Pickett’s Junction.

California Highway Patrol responded at about 5:44 p.m. Friday to a solo traffic collision on State Route 89 north of Pickett’s Junction, according to a social media post.

CHP said a motorist in a green Ford Explorer SUV was traveling northbound, lost control and overturned down an embankment.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.

CHP is reminding drivers to pay attention and follow the speed limit.

“This is a good reminder for the rest of us to not drive distracted, not to speed, and to drive sober,” the post said. “Please drive safe out there.”