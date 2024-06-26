Drug possession cases net prison

Angelalyn Josiahann Stockton

A woman who violated probation was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison Monday.

Angelalyn Josiahann Stockton was arrested Sept. 26, 2023, for possession of a controlled substance.

After admitting to violating conditions of probation on June 17, she was hoping for a second chance in the program during sentencing, according to her attorney Brain Filter.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Mazza said Stockton had a history of absconding from cases and programs.

According to Mazza, Stockton has a driving under the influence charge from 2019 that she was not sentenced for and another case is pending in East Fork Justice Court accusing Stockton of giving her prescription drug to another inmate.

Stockton was denied probation and sentenced to 12-30 months in prison which will run consecutive with the sentence results from the East Fork case.

She was given credit of 124 days.

A Lake Tahoe man with eight prior felony convictions faces another on a possession charge.

Ryan Lee Hansken, 41, was arrested April 24, for possession of methamphetamine at Stateline.

According to prosecutor Chelsea Mazza, Hansken has felonies dating back to 2011 involving burglary and possession offenses. He was reportedly arrested in 2019 on South Lake Tahoe mail thefts.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 5.

A South Lake Tahoe man who failed diversion on felony possession of a controlled substances was denied probation and sentenced to 12-36 months in prison on Monday.

Sean Paul Cuthbertson, 28, was arrested in December 2018 in Stateline in possession of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, and failing to appear on a traffic warrant.

His diversion was revoked in October 2022 and he was arrested on a warrant May 16, 2024, according to court documents.

His sentences will run simultaneously and he was granted 200 days time served.