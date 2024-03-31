Drug sale catches up to California man

A man was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Tuesday in a four-year old drug sale at Stateline.

Jean Claude Rocha, 31, received concurrent prison terms for a cocaine deal that occurred Dec. 22, 2019, and possession of suboxone in the jail that occurred while he was in custody awaiting sentencing.

With six months time served, he likely won’t spend long in prison.

Rocha was brought back to Douglas County on a warrant issued in 2020 after he didn’t show up in court because he was in custody in Cali-fornia, attorney Max Stovall said.

Because the warrant limited the distance for extradition, it wasn’t until Rocha was arrested in a DUI near Placerville in October that it came into effect.

Because the crime occurred before the Legislature reduced penalties, he faced a higher sentence for having 15 baggies of cocaine packaged for sale.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said a co-defendant in the case received 12-30 months.

• A Stateline man who emptied a clip from a .40 caliber handgun into the wall of his apartment last spring faces a May 2 sentencing.

Andrew Edward-Arnold Wood, 34, faces up to 10 years in prison, but prosecutors won’t oppose probation. As part of a plea agreement, they will also recommend his probation not be revoked.

Wood was arrested May 20, 2023, in the shooting which broke his neighbors’ shower.

He said he was depressed and under the influence of alcohol and ketamine at the time.