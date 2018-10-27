Drug take back day in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday

South Shore residents who have expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs will have an opportunity to properly dispose of them Sunday.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up to host the prescription drug take back day — the 16th in the past eight years.

The drug take back will be hosted at the Safeway in South Lake Tahoe, 1020 Johnson Blvd. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, according to the police department. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else's medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

If anyone cannot make it to Safeway, there is a permanent collection bin in the South Lake Tahoe Police Department lobby, 1352 Johnson Blvd. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 27 Take Back Day event, go to http://www.DEATakeBack.com