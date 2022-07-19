Drunk, confrontational Tahoe beachgoer arrested at Lakeview Commons

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A drunk Lake Tahoe beachgoer who became confrontational and threatened others this weekend was taken into custody after unsuccessfully resisting arrest, authorities said.

At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, South Lake Tahoe Police received a report that a man was being confrontational with other beachgoers at Lakeview Commons and threatened to fight several others, said Lt. Jeff Roberson.

The lieutenant said a confrontational and defiant local man Corey Ray Woodliff, 40, was approached on the beach by officers and during arrest Woodliff unsuccessfully resisted.

Roberson said during the arrest officers discovered Woodliff had a switchblade and attempted to headbutt the arresting officer while being loaded into the police cruiser.

Woodliff was arrested for public intoxication, carry a switchblade knife, both misdemeanors, and felony aggravated resisting arrest and a felony enhancement charge.

“Thanks to the officer’s vigilance, no one was harmed during the arrest,” Roberson said.

Woodliff is in custody as of Tuesday morning with bail set at $85,000.