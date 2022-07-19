Drunk, confrontational Tahoe beachgoer arrested at Lakeview Commons
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A drunk Lake Tahoe beachgoer who became confrontational and threatened others this weekend was taken into custody after unsuccessfully resisting arrest, authorities said.
At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, South Lake Tahoe Police received a report that a man was being confrontational with other beachgoers at Lakeview Commons and threatened to fight several others, said Lt. Jeff Roberson.
The lieutenant said a confrontational and defiant local man Corey Ray Woodliff, 40, was approached on the beach by officers and during arrest Woodliff unsuccessfully resisted.
Roberson said during the arrest officers discovered Woodliff had a switchblade and attempted to headbutt the arresting officer while being loaded into the police cruiser.
Woodliff was arrested for public intoxication, carry a switchblade knife, both misdemeanors, and felony aggravated resisting arrest and a felony enhancement charge.
“Thanks to the officer’s vigilance, no one was harmed during the arrest,” Roberson said.
Woodliff is in custody as of Tuesday morning with bail set at $85,000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.