Dry weather to last at least through weekend at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from this weekend.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Dry and sunny, that’s what Lake Tahoe can expect for at least the next week as high pressure builds over the west coast.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting a similar weather pattern for the entire week and through the weekend — sunny and mostly clear with high temperatures in the upper 40s that drop down into the mid to high 20s overnight.

A southwest wind up to 20 mph is expected for Monday but the strength will die down in the evening to around 5 mph.

Tahoe ski resorts should still be able to make snow with overnight temperatures well below freezing, but the extended forecast looks bleak for any precipitation.

Tha Tahoe Daily Snow reported this weekend that the region may remain dry for at least the next two weeks.

“High pressure is expected to continue to build over the West Coast through the first week of December, with a monster ridge over the region by next weekend,” said a Tahoe Daily Snow weather post.