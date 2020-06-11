Duane Wallace appointed to STPUD board

Duane Wallace

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — During a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020, South Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors interviewed eight candidates and then voted to appoint Duane Wallace to serve on the board through Dec. 4.

Wallace is no stranger to the District having previously served 20 years on the Board, from 1991-2007 and 2014-2018, said a press release from STPUD.

“Duane ‘checked all the boxes’ to make a great board member due to his experience, knowledge, and community involvement,” said Randy Vogelgesang, board president, in a press release. “I was very impressed with all of the candidates. Any one of them has the potential to be a good board member and I encouraged them to run for office this November.”

The board asked candidates to provide a two minute opening statement, and then answer the following two questions: 1) Why are you seeking this interim board appointment, and 2) What goals do you have for the district, and how do you see yourself advancing them?

Once all of the interviews were conducted, the board voted by ballot submitting the name of their top choice candidate with three votes for Wallace and one vote for Jennifer Peterson. Appointing Wallace was then put to a vote and passed unanimously.

“It is an honor to fill Jim Jones’ seat having served together on the board for 20 years,” Wallace said the release. “I am excited to be a part of the best board, represent the best staff, and be at one of the top water and sewer districts in the nation.”

Duane Wallace will take the oath at the next regular board meeting at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 18.

Three board member seats will be on the ballot for the November 2020 consolidated election, including seats held by President Randy Vogelgesang, Vice President Kelly Sheeha, and newly appointed Director Duane Wallace. The filing period to apply begins on July 13 and ends on Aug. 7.

To apply, contact Kim Smith at El Dorado County Elections Department at 530-621-7490 or check http://www.edcgov.us/Government/Elections/.

For more information, contact Melonie Guttry, executive services manager, at 530-543-6203 or mguttry@stpud.us.