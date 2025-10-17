Duane Wallace steps down from leadership of South Tahoe Chamber; Chamber renews committment to community

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In the wake of recent challenges and civic turmoil, the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce stands united and steadfast in its mission to serve as a voice and advocate for the small businesses and residents who make South Lake Tahoe their home, according to a press release. The Chamber reaffirms its enduring commitment to a simple but powerful principle: prosperity for all, not just a few.

The South Tahoe Chamber said it continues to focus on its core purpose—supporting small business owners on the California side of Lake Tahoe. The organization provides guidance on regulatory and legislative issues, facilitates relationship-building within the business community, and promotes programs that strengthen the foundation of the local economy.

As part of this new chapter, the Chamber acknowledges the leadership transition following Duane Wallace stepping back to focus on family.

“Wallace’s years of tireless service left an indelible mark on both the organization and the greater South Lake Tahoe business community. His commitment to collaboration, advocacy, and community well-being has set a standard of excellence that will continue to guide the Chamber’s work moving forward,” the press release stated.

“Duane’s leadership helped define what it means to serve this community with integrity and vision,” said Brandi Bannister, president of South Tahoe Chamber. “We are deeply grateful for his contributions and the example he leaves behind. His legacy will continue to inspire our efforts as we work together toward a stronger, more inclusive economic future.”

The Chamber remains focused on unity, transparency, and action. With the continued support of its members and partners, the organization is poised to emerge from recent challenges with renewed strength and purpose—dedicated to ensuring that South Lake Tahoe remains a thriving, supportive place for businesses and residents alike.