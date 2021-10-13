Duffield Foundation awards $3 million to organizations for wildfire relief

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation announced Wednesday that it has awarded $3 million to 19 organizations assisting with the aftermath of the recent wildfires in the Lake Tahoe area.

These funds will help provide supportive care to people and their pets who have been impacted by the fires as well as with the ongoing rescue, rehabilitation and treatment of animals (primarily wildlife) affected by the fires. This is in addition to the $1 million that was awarded to 29 organizations in the early part of September bringing the total donation from the foundation to $4 million to support the wildfire efforts.

The foundation has worked closely with the agencies on the ground to determine the most crucial needs throughout the entire fire event. While the immediate call for help has been addressed, it was determined that there will be ongoing assistance needed for both people and their pets as well as wildlife in the coming weeks and months. This includes providing supportive care (food, housing, financial support) to evacuees and their pets, medical services to animals, and ongoing care and resources in the affected communities.

Of the $3 million, $2 million has been granted to The American Red Cross who has (and continues to) provide emergency, supportive and medical care to those who were evacuated or lost their homes during the wildfire event.

The other 18 grant recipients include: The Salvation Army, Tahoe PAWS CART, Somoma CART, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Contra Costa CART, Napa CART, Evacuation Team of Amador, Cowboy 91, Cal Animals, Sammie’s Friends, Humane Society of Truckee/Tahoe, Nevada Humane Society, El Dorado Humane Society and El Dorado County Animal Services, Douglas Animal Welfare Group/DAWG, Douglas County Animal Services, Washoe County Regional Animal Services and the San Diego Humane Society.





“We are honored to be in the position to support the efforts of the outstanding organizations who are doing everything they can to help both the people and the animals affected by the wildfires that have impacted the Lake Tahoe Basin area,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the Duffield Foundation in a press release. “The Duffields, who live in the local community, are long-time benefactors of animal causes and they appreciate the hard work and efforts to help both animals and people in need during this difficult time.”