Duffield Foundation grant will supply resource officers at IHS

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation to be used for two new full-time deputy sheriffs and two new vehicles to be used by said deputies at Incline High School.

The vote happened on Tuesday, April 25, but the grant period will begin Saturday, July 1, and will run through June 30, 2028, with the possibility for a two or four year extension.

The funding is not to exceed $2.7 million, with the purpose of the grant to help support the presence of deputy sheriff’s at the high school to enhance the safety and security of the school.

“This will help impact student, staff, and visitor safety by providing additional law enforcement presence at the schools, as there is currently only one Washoe County School Police Officer for all Incline Village-Crystal Bay public schools,” said Cpt. Blaine Beard of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline Village Substation.

The two officers brought on will be apart of the WCSO. The Incline Village command staff is currently in the process of testing, selecting, and training two new resource offices for the upcoming year before they are introduced to the community and schools.

“Our resource officers will have the ability to better know all students, staff members, and parents which is an important part of building legitimacy and trust as the students matriculate,” said Beard. “Our office is looking forward to expanding our role within the community.”

Utilizing the WSCO also provides the opportunity for the office to build rapport and implement intervention techniques at the high school, which will hopefully curb violent or inappropriate behavior before it happens.

“We have the opportunity to speak on the dangers of drugs and drug overdoses, drinking and driving,” said Beard. “This type of community and school outreach will be impactful. Even our small community of Incline Village isn’t immune to the depths and dangers of drug addition and fentanyl overdoses.”